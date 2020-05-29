Meghan Markle and Prince Harry call the LAPD after drones were spotted above Sussex Royals' new home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly made numerous calls to LAPD after they spotted drones looming on their new home.

It goes without saying that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are concerned about their privacy and safety. The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to Los Angeles ahead of the US lockdown, induced by the Coronavirus. The couple has been couped in their new home with Archie. While the family has been lying low, it appears that someone tried snooping around their new home. According to The Daily Beast, the couple has made numerous calls to the cops with regard to the drones.

The outlet reports at least five drone-related incidents have been reported. All these incidents took place this month. A friend told the outlet that the couple presumes it is being operated by paparazzi. "Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them,” the friend said.

Sources have also informed Entertainment Tonight that the couple is extremely scared for Archie. "Meghan has received racist threats before, so they feel real to her. It is really creepy that people could be taking photos. They feel like they’re being invaded. It’s especially scary when they’re outside with Archie. It’s really scary," a source informed the international outlet.

Meghan and Harry have a security plan in place, which the couple is funding themselves, a source notes. The grapevine also added that they intend to hire an individual security team, which they will pay for. Multiple reports have previously revealed that the couple, along with Archie is staying at Tyler Perry's $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton SLAMS an article with 'misrepresentations' about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×