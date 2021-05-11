Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrate son Archie's 2nd birthday with THIS thoughtful gesture

Archie Harrison turned two on 6 May and to celebrate his birthday in a symbolic way, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent out 200 colourful beanies

Despite stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to do their charity work as well as reach out to organisations across the world. For Mother's Day, Harry and Meghan surprised expectant mothers who are experiencing homelessness by sending them care packages. Now, a latest report in People revealed that Meghan and Harry carried out another thoughful gesture on their son Archie's 2nd birthday.

For the unversed, Archie Harrison turned two on 6 May and to celebrate his birthday in a symbolic way, Meghan and Harry sent out 200 colourful beanies. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex donated the beanies to a New Zealand-based charity named I Got Your Back Pack (IGYBP) initiative. The charity supports mothers and children who are survivors of domestic violence.

IGYBP also took to their official Instagram handle to share the news and wished Archie on his birthday. "Happy birthday Archie..We are so grateful your lovely parents decided to support our friends at @makegivelive , who kindly donated 200 gorgeous beanies on to our charity. These will these definitely warm some heads and hearts across NZ," a part of the post read.

Sharing a series of photos, the post further read, "We are so grateful to you for choosing us, these beanies will travel out next week to safe houses around NZ, including our own one here in Auckland."

Take a look at Meghan and Harry's thoughtful gesture on behalf of their son:

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry mark Mother's Day in a significant way, reach out to expectant mothers

Share your comment ×