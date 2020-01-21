Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose THESE people to be their son Archie's godparents; Find Out

A source has revealed the names of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie's godparents. Read on to know who they are.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle christened their son, Archie Harrison, in July, but kept the family affair private and all the details about the ceremony where kept under tight wraps. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also maintained secrecy around the name of their baby boy’s godparents. However, the secret is out now. According to a source close to the royal couple, Harry and his elder brother Prince William's former nanny, Tiggy Pettifer, is one of Archie's godparents, The Sunday Times reported.

The outlet has also reported that Mark Dyer, a former officer of honour to Prince Charles, has also been chosen by the royal couple to be a godparent to their son. According to E Online, the two have constantly supported Meghan and Harry and have been constants in Harry’s life. The insider stated that the two godparents have been significant figures in Harry’s life and he hopes that they will keep Archie rooted in the UK, even though he won’t be permanently living there.

Usually, there are just two, by Archie has more than two godparents. Reportedly, Harry's childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee has also been confirmed as a godfather. The news of Archie's godparents comes amid Harry and Meghan's royal exit. As announced earlier this month, the couple has decided to put some distance between them and the royal family and have stepped back from royal duties. Now that Queen Elizabeth II has agreed to the transition, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the couple will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.

