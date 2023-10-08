Meghan Markle and Prince Harry collaborate with Carson Daly for World Mental Health Day summit to discuss tragic loss linked to social media use

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making headlines again, but this time, it's not for the typical reasons like royal controversies. On October 10th, which happens to be World Mental Health Day, the couple is teaming up with Carson Daly to draw attention to a crucial issue: the distressing impact of children using social media. According to a report by Vanity Fair, this effort is part of the ongoing work of the Archewell Foundation to raise awareness about online safety and offer support for mental health.

Vanity Fair has reported that there will be an event called the Archewell Foundation Parents Summit on October 10th 2023, which will bring Meghan Markle and Prince Harry together with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. They will participate in a panel discussion moderated by the experienced journalist Carson Daly. The summit aims to highlight the experiences of parents who have faced heartbreaking situations connected to their children's use of social media.

According to Vanity Fair's report, a spokesperson from the foundation stated, “The summit will feature parents who have experienced tragic loss, connected to their child’s social media use. The families have been engaged with the Archewell Foundation for the past year, bolstering community and driving towards solutions. Together, they are united in their mission to share personal experiences, data, and research to ensure the same does not happen to other families.”

Harry and Meghan have been collaborating with the Archewell Foundation for some time now. They have focused on promoting internet safety as a key part of their charitable work. Initially, the Archewell Foundation supported researchers working on addressing online safety issues by providing donations.

In early 2023, it was reported that the Archewell Foundation joined the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund, which highlights Harry and Meghan's ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety of young people on the internet. Furthermore, in August, they personally reached out to several recipients of financial awards from the fund to commend their efforts in this important area.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as passionate proponents of mental health advocacy

According to multiple reports, the couple has long been recognized as advocates for mental health. These reports highlight their openness about their personal struggles with mental health, both during and after their time with the royal family.

Meghan Markle , reportedly, has shared how therapy played a crucial role in helping her manage symptoms of depression and take steps towards improving her overall wellbeing. The Duke of Sussex, according to various sources, has also disclosed his ongoing challenges and the importance of seeking professional help for his mental health.

