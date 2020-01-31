Meghan Markle and Prince Harry considering Los Angeles to spend their summer with son Archie? Find Out

After stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Meghan and Harry moved base to Vancouver, Canada and have since then been there.

It has just been a few weeks since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have settled down in Canada. But, a latest report hints that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be on the move again. After stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Meghan and Harry moved base to Vancouver, Canada and have since then been there. However, an E!News report now reveals that Meghan and Harry may be planning a possible relocation to Los Angeles for the summer. While the plan may still be in its early stages, the insider revealed that Meghan is keen on spending some time in the city she grew up.

A source told E!, "They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams," adding that they are also gathering a team of locals and will take into account if the move is 'logistically' possible. Meghan wants to do a set of certain things which are non-negotiable. "Meghan would like to be able to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her," the insider revealed.

Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, who also lives in Los Angeles, is involved in the process. As per the source, Doria 'is hoping to find something that will fit their needs'.

Earlier this month, Meghan and Harry left royal fans divided when they announced their bombshell decision. While many supported the couple, others simply slammed them for taking such a harsh decision. The couple were also accused of trying to break the family apart.

