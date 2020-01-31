Meghan Markle and Prince Harry considering Los Angeles to spend their summer with son Archie? Find Out
It has just been a few weeks since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have settled down in Canada. But, a latest report hints that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be on the move again. After stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Meghan and Harry moved base to Vancouver, Canada and have since then been there. However, an E!News report now reveals that Meghan and Harry may be planning a possible relocation to Los Angeles for the summer. While the plan may still be in its early stages, the insider revealed that Meghan is keen on spending some time in the city she grew up.
A source told E!, "They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams," adding that they are also gathering a team of locals and will take into account if the move is 'logistically' possible. Meghan wants to do a set of certain things which are non-negotiable. "Meghan would like to be able to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her," the insider revealed.
Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, who also lives in Los Angeles, is involved in the process. As per the source, Doria 'is hoping to find something that will fit their needs'.
Earlier this month, Meghan and Harry left royal fans divided when they announced their bombshell decision. While many supported the couple, others simply slammed them for taking such a harsh decision. The couple were also accused of trying to break the family apart.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Add new comment