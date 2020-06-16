Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to delay launch of Archewell nonprofit to 2021 for THIS reason

After giving up the Sussex Royal title, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had announced that their new projects would operate under the name of Archewell.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new life in Los Angeles continues to garner attention after the couple stepped back from the royal family earlier this year in January. As per latest reports, Meghan and Harry will be delaying the launch of their nonprofit, Archewell, to 2021. After giving up the Sussex Royal title, Meghan and Harry had announced that their new projects would operate under the name of Archewell. However, it looks like the couple will be taking some time before kick-starting these projects.

According to latest report in Telegraph, Meghan and Harry have delayed the launch of Archewell to focus on the Black Lives Matter movement and to work on projects related to the coronavirus pandemic. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex never announced a date for the launch of Archewell, a source revealed to the daily they planned to launch "when the time (was) right".

An insider further told Telegraph, "What’s absolutely clear is that they want to get it right and there’s no point in rushing. They are settling into a new life, a new era. This is about getting it right and making sure they are able to make the difference they want to make."

Earlier this month, Meghan had even addressed the graduating class of her former high school and spoken about the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. In a video shared on Twitter, Meghan can be heard saying, "I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing, because George Floyd’s life mattered, and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered, and Philando Castile’s life mattered, and Tamir Rice’s life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know. Stephon Clarke, his life mattered."

