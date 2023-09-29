Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extend European vacation, possibly reunited with royal relative in Portugal?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, recently wrapped up their appearance at the sixth edition of the Invictus Games in Germany. However, their European journey didn't end there. According to PEOPLE, the royal couple discreetly included Portugal in their itinerary before returning to their California residence.

A possible royal reunion

During their time in Portugal, it is believed that Harry and Meghan may have spent quality time with the Duke's cousin, Princess Eugenie. Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, currently divide their time between the U.K. and Portugal, following Jack's new job announcement last year. The couple, parents to two sons, August and Ernest, chose this arrangement for their family.

Strong bonds amidst royal rift

Despite Prince Harry and Meghan's relocation to the United States in 2020, following their decision to step back as senior working members of the royal family, the Duke of Sussex maintains close ties with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. According to a family insider, they remain "the best of friends" and talk frequently.

The insider also revealed that the tensions between Prince Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family, particularly King Charles and Prince William, have been particularly challenging for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. They are privy to both sides of the ongoing drama, as they understand and have experienced the complexities of royal life.

Prince Harry's strong connection with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie has been on display during significant events, such as King Charles' coronation and the Super Bowl. Meghan Markle also shares a close bond with Princess Eugenie, dating back to their pre-Harry friendship. Their connection was reaffirmed during Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

