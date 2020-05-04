Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eyeing USD 10 million mansion in LA to move in with Doria?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering moving in a new mansion in L.A. along with the latter's mother Doria.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are considering moving in with the former's mother Doria in a new mansion in L.A. According to The Sun, the couple is reportedly eyeing a mansion worth USD 10 million to move in after the Coronavirus outbreak fades away. The mansion has been put on sale by Fast and Furious film producer Steve Chasman with Tom Hanks and Ben Affleck in the celebrity neighbourhood. The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already shifted their base to L.A. and are quarantining in their Malibu mansion with their son Archie.

However, the Sun reports that the couple is now looking for a bigger space for Archie and wish to stay closer to his grandmom Doria. "Once quarantine and lockdown are over, Harry and Meghan will be moving into their new pad — and they want Doria to be included in these plans," Tonight one said. The 63-year-old is quite independent and does not want to be in their space. Hence, Doria will have her own granny annexe in the new mansion.

Prince Harry is also comfortable with the idea of his mother-in-law moving in with them. Hence, they are looking forward to moving into their new mansion after the lockdown. "Obviously, under lockdown, they won’t be moving house any time soon but they are both looking forward to laying down more permanent roots in Los Angeles, and ­making it home," the Sun reported. The luxury mansion has a sea-facing view boasting of a cinema, a swimming pool, a lush garden, and a pergola. It also has a giant children’s play area for little Archie.

