Meghan Markle and Prince Harry go into self isolation after Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are staying back in Canada for self-isolation after Prince Charles' Coronavirus diagnosis.

Prince Charles' Coronavirus diagnosis took everyone by shock. The news of the 71-years-old Prince testing positive for COVID-19 made his youngest son Prince Harry want to return to the royal palace but wife Meghan Markle and he have gone under self-isolation to curb the spread of the virus. Entertainment Tonight cites a source who informed the portal that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in Canada as they remain in quarantine.

The source also informs that Meghan Markle has been putting up with self-isolation, video chatting with her friends and exchanging cooking recipes with them. The 35-year-old Prince wished to return to the palace on learning about his father's diagnosis, however, he was told by the patriarch not to travel, U.K. media correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News on Wednesday. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also expressed gratitude towards the healthcare workers for their efforts amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, in a social media post.

Prince Charles is the first member of the royal family to have contracted Coronavirus after showing mild symptoms. While he has been diagnosed with the virus, his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested negative. A few days ago, an aide in the royal palace was found Coronavirus positive after which Queen Elizabeth II moved from Buckingham Palace to House of Windsor.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," Clarence House confirmed in a statement.

Also Read: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry express gratitude towards ‘brave’ healthcare workers amid COVID 19 crisis

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More