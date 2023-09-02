Meghan Markle and Prince Harry grace Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour amid DIVORCE rumors

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to have had the time of their lives over the last few days as they've found themselves in the middle of divorce rumors. The duo along with Doria Ragaland attended Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour last night, as the three are seen having fun in the VIP box. The singer's concerts are known for pulling a celebrity crowd, and the royals duo just got added to the lengthy list of A-listers.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry become BeyHive

Meghan and her spouse received a warm welcome from Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who joined them at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour spectacle held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on a Friday evening. A snapshot circulating on social media captured the trio savoring the performance from a private box with a panoramic view of the stadium. Both the Duchess of Sussex and Doria were caught on camera, reveling in the music, dancing, and raising their arms in the air, embodying the infectious spirit of the event.

Ragaland seemed to be capturing the performance on her phone as the group enjoyed the show. Prince Harry stood nearby, hands in his pockets, dressed in a gray shirt and blazer paired with white trousers. Both the Duchess of Sussex and her mother adhered to Beyoncé's recent request for fans to wear "fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!" These dates are of the singer's zodiac sign, Virgo, and encompass her September 4 birthday. The former Suits actress chose to wear a silver skirt and a white tank top, while her mother opted for an elegant high-necked silver top paired with white pants.

ALSO READ: Did you know Meghan Markle's birthday is an important day for Prince William? Find out WHY

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage in hot waters?

Recent reports have suggested potential challenges for the royal couple, as various sources indicate a divergence in their perspectives while they navigate a new phase in their marriage. It's been reported that Prince Harry has been grappling with a sense of aimlessness, particularly following setbacks such as the loss of a Spotify deal and the absence of an Emmy nomination for their self-titled docu-series chronicling their life. Allegedly, the Duke is considering a trip to Africa, a continent he holds dear as his second home, as a means to find clarity and respite from the situation with Markle.

ALSO READ: Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'playful and flirty' in 'new life' with kids amid divorce rumors? Find out