Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have set some VERY strict rules for their future engagements; Find out

Duke Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle reportedly have some very detailed requirements for any future speaking engagement they would potentially do in the future.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have set some VERY strict rules for their future engagements; Find out
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are laying down their new rules! After stepping down from royal duties at the top of the year, the couple has since gone on to make many moves independent of the royal family, including a massive new Netflix deal, as well as increasing their speaking engagements.

 

The couple inked a deal with the New York-based Harry Walker Agency earlier this year as well, and their list of requirements for online speaking engagements have now been revealed, through People magazine.

 

Their “Virtual Event Request Form” requirements include a full list of who will be in the audience, and that the fee, which is said to be up to USD 1 million, must be known in advance. Any moderator of a discussion must also be cleared, The Telegraph reports. Organizers must provide details of any sponsors and “what they are receiving in return for their sponsorship” before any invite is issued.

 

“The choice of introducer and moderator will be at the final discretion of the speaker,” The Telegraph also reported. Due to the pandemic, there are also more specific questions regarding connectivity issues and how they will be seen on the screen: “What will the audience see on screen? Will you incorporate any branding? What will the speaker see on screen prior to and during their presentation?” the form reportedly asks.

 

The Telegraph, People magazine

