Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave Canada to settle in LA amid Duchess of Sussex's Hollywood return

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly vacated their Canadian home for an abode in LA. The soon-to-be-former Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their Vancouver Island home and are now based out of LA.

A few months ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "step back" as senior members of the British royal family. The couple relocated their base from the UK to Canada. Recent reports now suggest that the soon-to-be-former Duke and Duchess of Sussex have found a new abode in Los Angeles and they are returning to Meghan's hometown. Until a few weeks ago, Meghan was spotted with Archie taking strolls around their Vancouver Island home in Canada. But People has confirmed that the couple has moved to the starry streets of LA.

As per the international outlet, Meghan and Harry have already made the move. They have locked themselves in their new home amid the Coronavirus pandemic. As per The Sun, Meghan, Harry and their son Archie boarded a private jet and left the Canadian lands just before US President Donald Trump closed down the borders. The outlet added Meghan and Harry wanted to be close to "their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs."

The former Suits actress's mother, Doria, is also in LA. The report added the royal family is "stunned and horrified" by the recent development. They were hoping would "consider returning to Britain to help their relatives" after Prince Charles was diagnosed with Coronavirus.

The news about their move comes amid the reports that Meghan has made her Hollywood return. The former actress lends her voice for Disney's forthcoming documentary Elephant. While this will mark her return, it has been revealed that Meghan isn't charging a penny for her role in the movie. Despite the project being worth a jaw-dropping $130 billion, Meghan refused the paycheck. Instead, the deal will see Disney donate a sum to an elephant charity, Elephants Without Borders.

Disney released the trailer recently. Watch the trailer below:

Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming @Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QrKAJw2cev — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 26, 2020

