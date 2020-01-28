Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to make big bucks via speaking engagements & book deals? Find Out

Apart from stepping back, Meghan and Harry also revealed that they plan to work to become financially independent and stop their funding from the Sovereign Grant.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stunned royal fans earlier this month when they announced their bombshell decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex soon began their new life in Canada and are currently in Vancouver as they are taking some time off from royal duties. Apart from stepping back, Meghan and Harry also revealed that they plan to work to become financially independent and stop their funding from the Sovereign grant.

Now, a latest report suggests that while the couple explore different options to earn money, it might not be all that difficult. Given their work and attachment to significant causes, Meghan and Harry can make big bucks only via speaking engagements and book deals. As per TMZ, the royals can easily command USD 500,000 and upwards just to speak in front of crowds.

Quoting GDA Speakers, the report revealed that scores of Hollywood celebrities are paid huge sums to speak at an event. Given Harry and Meghan's popularity, the couple are in huge demand and can make big bucks by speaking at non-profit and volunteer-based events. The GDA Speaker, whose clients include Nicole Kidman and Diane Keaton, predict that the couple could rake in more than the standard $200,000 to $300,000.

Well, we are not at all surprised. Amid this royal family drama, news of Meghan signing a deal with Disney also surfaced. As per reports, the Duchess will be lending her voice to a documentary on elephants and instead of charging a fee, the proceeds will go to a charity working for the safety of elephants.

Read More