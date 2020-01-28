Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to make big bucks via speaking engagements & book deals? Find Out
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stunned royal fans earlier this month when they announced their bombshell decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex soon began their new life in Canada and are currently in Vancouver as they are taking some time off from royal duties. Apart from stepping back, Meghan and Harry also revealed that they plan to work to become financially independent and stop their funding from the Sovereign grant.
Now, a latest report suggests that while the couple explore different options to earn money, it might not be all that difficult. Given their work and attachment to significant causes, Meghan and Harry can make big bucks only via speaking engagements and book deals. As per TMZ, the royals can easily command USD 500,000 and upwards just to speak in front of crowds.
Quoting GDA Speakers, the report revealed that scores of Hollywood celebrities are paid huge sums to speak at an event. Given Harry and Meghan's popularity, the couple are in huge demand and can make big bucks by speaking at non-profit and volunteer-based events. The GDA Speaker, whose clients include Nicole Kidman and Diane Keaton, predict that the couple could rake in more than the standard $200,000 to $300,000.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Well, we are not at all surprised. Amid this royal family drama, news of Meghan signing a deal with Disney also surfaced. As per reports, the Duchess will be lending her voice to a documentary on elephants and instead of charging a fee, the proceeds will go to a charity working for the safety of elephants.
