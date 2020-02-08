Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make first joint appearance since Megxit at a Miami event: Details Inside

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first joint appearance since the royal exit at an event in Miami. Read on to know more about the couple's low-key appearance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel attended a JP Morgan event in Miami on January 6 and it marked their first joint appearance since their royal exit. In January, the couple announced that they have decided to put some distance between them and the royal family. After a lot of rumours speculations and media circus, the two have finally started a new chapter of their lives in Canada with their son. Since then, they have been staying away from the spotlight. The couple made a low-key appearance at the Miami event, which is also their first appearance at an event in the US post-Megxit.

According to E online, the couple came through a private entrance and Prince Harry even gave a speech at the event. Sources asserted that the organisers especially took care of the security and clicking photos and videos were strictly prohibited. Their attendance comes a day after various media outlets reported that the couple is looking for houses in the USA. In their public statement about the royal exit, the couple stated that their final plan is to settle in America for good. And according to a source close to the couple, Meghan and Harry have started looking for houses in Los Angeles, Duchess of Sussex’s hometown.

The insider stated that while they like staying in Canada, the two are also looking at properties in LA too, People Magazine reported. The source mentioned that the couple might have a house in both countries. Now that they are no longer with the royal family, it makes sense for them to move to LA considering the former actress has her mother and friends living in the city who will act as a support system for the royal couple and their 9-month-old son.

