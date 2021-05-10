Meghan Markle and Prince Harry mark Mother's Day in a significant way, reach out to expectant mothers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent care packages to a Los Angeles charity named Harvest Home that works with soon-to-be mum's who are homeless.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reaching out to expectant mothers! On the occasion of Mother's Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who are also expecting their second child soon, surprised expectant mothers who are "experiencing homelessness". Meghan and Harry sent care packages to a Los Angeles charity named Harvest Home that works with soon-to-be mum's. The Archewell website issued a statement in this regard as Meghan and Harry reached out to these women.

The statement read, "In honor of Mother's Day, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are recognizing the work of Harvest Home, a Los Angeles–based organization that uplifts expectant mothers who are experiencing homelessness."

It continued, "Through Archewell Foundation, The Duke and Duchess' mission is to demonstrate compassion in action, spark supportive and connected communities, and build a more equitable and just future. Their aim is to ensure that parents, of every makeup and all walks of life, have the support they need to raise families that thrive."

Meghan and Harry sent out care packages which included "diapers for a year and cleaning supplies to stock the shelves at Harvest Home's first facility as well as their new home in progress."

The couple will soon be welcoming their second child -- a baby daughter in a few weeks time. Recently, their son Archie Harrison turned two years old and we got to see an adorable photo of the little one on the Archewell website.

