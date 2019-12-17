Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may break another royal tradition with their Christmas card

As per latest reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to release their Christmas card this week. Read on to know more.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be away from all the festive happenings at Buckingham Palace, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to release their Christmas card sooner rather than later. With the festive and holiday season in full swing already, royal fans have been waiting patiently for the annual Christmas cards. Right from Queen Elizabeth to Prince William and Kate, each member releases their personal Christmas card complete with family pictures.

As per latest reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to release their Christmas card this week. The Palace has not yet confirmed the exact date of the release, it is expected to drop sometime this week. While royal members usually have family pictures, Meghan and Harry are planning to make some additions to this year's Christmas card.

In a break from another royal tradition, Meghan and Harry's Christmas card is expected to include Meghan's mum Doria Ragland. The power couple are currently on their six-week break and are reportedly spending time with Doria in the US along with their son Archie. "Harry and Meghan want to ensure that some of their Christmas card images reflect that Doria is very much part of their family and of Archie's upbringing. It is a break with protocol from traditional royal Christmas cards, which haven't historically included grandparents," a source told E!News.

All things aside, we cannot wait to see Archie dressed in his festive best.

