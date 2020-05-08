Meghan Markle and Prince Harry move into Tyler Perry's USD 18 million mansion at Beverly Hills

Price Harry, Meghan Markle and their baby boy Archie have recently moved into a luxurious mansion owned by Tyler Perry at Beverly Hills. Read on for further details.

As we all know, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had recently moved to Los Angeles. However, fans have been quite curious about where the couple has been actually residing there. And now the latest piece of news is sure to send a shock wave among everyone. This is because the two of them are currently living at a luxurious mansion owned by none other than one of Hollywood’s most famous stars Tyler Perry. This place is worth USD 18 million and is situated at a hilltop in Beverly Hills.

The power couple made a sudden decision of calling it quits with their royal family in UK which left everyone shocked. The pair then moved to Los Angeles in March along with their baby boy Archie who is currently 12-months old. However, they did face a few hurdles while shifting to LA as the entire world had already been hit by the Coronavirus pandemic by then.

If media reports are to be believed, the Tuscan-style villa owned by Tyler Perry has a total number of eight bedrooms and twelve bathrooms. According to a media report, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex were introduced to the Back in the Saddle singer by none other than Oprah Winfrey herself. As per another report, Oprah has been guiding them ever since the couple took a hiatus from their royal duties. They had initially moved to Canada but changed their decision later on as the country had sealed its borders because of the COVID-19 crisis. For the unversed, recently the couple's son Archie turned one and wishes poured in for the little guy from every nook and corner of the world.

Here's a glimpse of how Archie celebrated his birthday:

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Harry, The Duke of Sussex (behind the camera!) read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday Happy Birthday Archie! Watch the full story & donate to our #Coronavirus appeal here https://t.co/vWvRk8ITFm pic.twitter.com/5wrGXfXTd7 — Save the Children UK (savechildrenuk) May 6, 2020

