Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moving away from Royals as new series release on the way? Here's what the expert had to say

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly preparing for the release of their new documentary on Netflix. Over the years the couple found itself at the center of Royal drama, but an expert suggested things might be changing. The duo took a step back from their royal roles in 2020 and relocated to the United States with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. In this time since they have secured several exclusive deals to further their careers in Hollywood.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moving on from the Royals

According to a Royal expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have entered a new phase of their lives after moving away from their family across the pond. As part of their strategy to venture out for new business collaborations, they had signed a lucrative contract with Netflix. While the precise value of the deal remains undisclosed, there have been reports indicating it might be valued at around $112 million. Within the framework of this agreement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex developed a documentary series that delves into their experiences within the Royal Family. Additionally, they are on the brink of unveiling their latest series called, Heart of Invictus. PR specialist Kieran Elsby believed that this new series reflects the couple's willingness to move away from the Royal Family's controversies.

As per the reports from The Mirror, the expert said, "Harry and Meghan are in a new chapter of their lives, distancing themselves from their former roles as senior members of the Royal Family." However, he also warned, "It is critical that the public reception of "Heart of Invictus" enhances their public image in a positive light." He suggested that it'll be "wise" to stay way from creating more Royal drama through the series.

Heart of Invictus

The documentary was created by the Royal couple has been made with the intention of throwing the spotlight on participants of the Invictus Games. The series is set to release on Netflix, on August 30. The expert said, "By staying firm to their involvement in the games it will project an uplifting and positive message, Harry and Meghan can effectively begin a constructive narrative." The PR specialist believes that the docu-series can help the duo shift the narrative in their favor. Meanwhile, Prince Harry established the Invictus Games in 2014 with the aim of honoring veterans and utilizing sports as a means of aiding their recovery.

