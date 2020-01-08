Meghan Markle and Prince Harry open up on the 'incredible time' they had on their Canada vacation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met Canada’s High Commissioner to the UK Janice Charette and staff at Canada House in London on Tuesday.

All eyes were on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the royals undertook their first engagement of 2020 at Canada House in London on Tuesday. Cutting a chic figure, Meghan and Harry looked as stylish as ever. While Harry stuck to the staple suit, Meghan stole the show as she arrived for the event in different shades of brown. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met Canada’s High Commissioner to the UK Janice Charette and staff at Canada House in London.

They received a warm welcome and the couple could not stop talking about their Canada vacation with son Archie Harrison. According to Canadian media reports, the royal couple thanked members at Canada House for their warmth and hospitality. Prince Harry said, " What a beautiful place you live in," adding that their vacation spot on Vancouver Island was 'unbelievable'.

Harry also left the room in splits when he said, " The warmth and hospitality we were shown while there was unbelievable, and that’s exactly why we chose to go out there. My wife will now finish in French." Meghan chimed in and said, “It was just such an incredible time (we were) grateful to have there, and with our son too." The Duchess also added that their eight-month-old son Archie seemed to be in awe of the beauty of British Columbia. Meghan added, “To see Archie go ‘ahhh’ when you walk by, and just see how stunning it is – so it meant a lot to us." The couple also spoke about their plans for the coming year and about the Sussex Royal Foundation.

