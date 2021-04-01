Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan on taking 'proper time off' after the birth of their baby daughter.

Ahead of the birth of their daughter, a latest report revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's paternity and maternity leave plan. Read on to know more.

Amid the sea of controversies, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gearing up to welcome their second child this year. On Oprah's interview, Meghan and Harry had revealed that they are expecting a baby girl after their son Archie Harrison. Since the pregnancy news, fans of the couple have also gotten to see two special photos in which Meghan was seen flaunting her baby bump.

Just a few days ago, several reports mentioned how Meghan and Harry are planning to revisit the idea of homebirth before the arrival of their daughter. As per reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had planned for a homebirth during Archie's time but since he was overdue by a week, they opted for a hospital birth.

This time around the couple plans on giving homebirth a try. Ahead of the birth, a latest Vanity Fair report revealed the couple's paternity and maternity leave. Quoting a couple's friend, the report revealed that Meghan and Harry plan on taking "proper time off".

“They will both take some proper time off. It will be the summer and they want to make sure they both take their leave so they have some real quality time together once the baby arrives," the friend told the portal.

As per royal lineage, Harry and Meghan's to-be-born daughter will be eighth in line to the throne. She will come after Prince Charles, Prince William, William's three children George, Charlotte, and Louis, Prince Harry, and Archie Harrison. The couple's second child will also be the first royal baby to be born outside of UK and in America.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle to give birth to 2nd baby in LA home? Her & Prince Harry trying to revisit Archie’s birth plan?

Share your comment ×