Meghan Markle and Prince Harry provide meals for The King Center volunteers and staff in honour of MLK Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry never step away from doing a good gesture and in honour of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Duke and Duchess extended a kind gesture towards The King Center volunteers and staff. Harry and Meghan showed their support to Dr. Bernice King – daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr. by providing meals for volunteers and staff organizing Monday's events at The King Center in Atlanta as confirmed by People.

Free lunches were served to those who helped put together events at the King Center on MLK day, including voter registration and education drive, as well as a service project to gather donations for unsheltered and homeless individuals in Atlanta.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's gesture was lauded by The King Center in a tweet that said, "Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for our #MLKDay service project volunteers. Your care matters so much to those here to register and educate voters and collect items for our homeless neighbors."

This is not the first time that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped up for a good deed. The couple is known to regularly do charity work through their Archewell Foundation. Previously, the Duchess of Sussex had surprised the employees of the nonprofit PL+US, who are campaigning for paid family and medical leave for all in the US by 2022 by sending them USD 25 Starbucks gift cards through Archewell foundation.

