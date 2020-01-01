Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reflect on 2019 & share NEW photo of son Archie from Canada vacation

One of the biggest highlights of Meghan and Harry's year was welcoming their son Archie Harrison in May 2019. Check out his latest photo below.

After Prince William and Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared their 2019 year in a review video on 1 January 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reflected on the year gone by and shared memorable pictures and videos from their personal as well as professional life. One of the biggest highlights of Meghan and Harry's year was welcoming their son Archie Harrison in May 2019. From their first official royal tour with Archie to supporting charities across the world, Meghan and Harry's video featured all the inspirational people they met this year.

A big part of the video featured baby Archie. Right from his first appearance during the photocall to Queen Elizabeth and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland's photo and his Africa tour, the video was a treat for Meghan and Harry's fans who have followed their work closely throughout the year.

However, what caught our attention the most was Harry and baby Archie's brand new photo that props up towards the end of the video with a Happy New Year wish. It is very likely that the photo is from the family's current vacation in Canada's Vancouver Island. Meghan and Harry along with Doria are reportedly spending some quality time during their six-week long break. The new photo shows dad Harry looking adorably at Archie who looks like a complete goofball in his grey beanie and brown jacket. Given the winters in Canada, Harry also can be seen sporting a blue beanie.

Take a look at Archie and Harry's latest photo below:

Credits :Instagram

Read More