Meghan Markle and Prince Harry registered multiple domains in daughter Lilibet's name before her arrival

According to a latest report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex registered several domains in their second child's name much before Lili's arrival on 4 June.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were over the moon when they welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana earlier this month. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the announcement only a few days later as they welcomed her rather privately at a US hospital. However, much before the birth of Lilibet aka Lili, Meghan and Harry had registered several domain names. Yes, you heard that right!

According to a latest report in People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex registered several domains in their second child's name much before Lili's arrival on 4 June. The report stated that few of the many domains registered included LilbetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com, according to The Telegraph.

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said, "As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared."

While the domains are not yet active, we wonder how Meghan and Harry will use it. For their son Archie, the couple registered their foundation website Archewell in his name. Apart from that, there are reportedly domains registered in his name as well.

Meghan and Harry paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana by naming their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Announcing the happy news, they had said, "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

The couple have not yet shared Lili's first photo with the public.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish apologises for using derogatory Asian term in old video; Issues clarification

Share your comment ×