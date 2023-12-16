Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal virtual Christmas card: DEETS of Royal famil gets trolled online inside

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, through their Archewell organization, unveiled a unique virtual holiday card featuring a glimpse of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus games. The couple expressed holiday wishes and linked to the Archewell Foundation’s Impact Report, showcasing their philanthropic projects. However, the release coincided with Harry winning a phone hacking lawsuit, adding a twist to the festive occasion. While the Royal family’s cards also surfaced, the online world responded with unexpected trolling. Let’s delve into the details.

The Archewell festive greeting

Meghan and Harry opted for a virtual holiday card sent via email, showcasing them at the Invictus Games. The carefully chosen image depicts the Duke and Duchess of Sussex radiating glamor and joy. Prince Harry dons a sharp black suit with a dress shirt, while Meghan stuns in a green strapless dress adorned with delicate laser-cut flower details. The duo can be seen loudly applauding as Bruce Springsteen's famous Born in the USA plays as the American squad takes the stage. This curated snapshot adds a personal touch to their holiday wishes.

“We wish you a very happy holiday season. Thanks for all your support in 2023!” the card reads. There’s also a link to the couple’s annual Archewell Foundation Impact Report, offering a video highlighting their incredible efforts over the past year.

Expressing gratitude for support throughout 2023, the card links to the Archevell Foundation's Impact Report, highlighting their initiatives, including aiding Afghan women and supporting families affected by internet harassment.

The virtual card was released just hours after Prince Harry’s legal triumph in the phone hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers. The court ruled in his favor, emphasizing the invasive methods employed by the media. This unexpected legal victory added a layer of complexity to the holiday celebrations for the Duke and Duchess.

Royal family’s traditional cards

In contrast to the unconventional virtual card, other members of the Royal Family shared traditional holiday cards. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla showcased a photo from the coronation. Prince William and Kate Middleton presented a black and white snapshot featuring their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The release of Meghan and Harry’s card has triggered unexpected reactions online. The virtual format and timing led to trolling, showcasing the ongoing public divide. While the couple continue to make headlines, their unique approach to holiday greetings discussion on the intersection of privacy, legal battles, and public perception.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's unconventional virtual Christmas card, amidst legal victories and online trolling, provides a glimpse into the intricate dynamics of their public and private lives. The contrasting traditional cards from the rest of the Royal Family highlight the diverse approaches within the monarchy during the festive season.

