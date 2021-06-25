  1. Home
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s lifetime movie shares deeper truths behind their royal exit; Watch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry inspired lifetime movie titled Meghan and Harry: Escaping the Palace recently released its new trailer. Watch it below.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lifetime movie shares deeper truths behind their royal exit; Watch
Former royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are once again at the centre stage for their controversial move, this time with a lifetime movie, which is based on their lives, mainly their decision to leave the UK. The film titled--Meghan and Harry: Escaping the Palace, seemingly details the couple's decision to leave the royal family, their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, and what Meghan faced during her time in the U.K. 

 

In the new trailer of the upcoming film, Prince Harry (played by Jordan Dean) says to his struggling wife (Sydney Morton), "I see you literally being hounded to death and I'm helpless to stop it." To which she replies, "I am the person who is strong and gets things right. I can't lose you."  Though there have been other movies made about the couple, this will be the first detailing their departure from the royal family. You can watch the trailer here.

 

In a bombshell Instagram post in January 2020, they announced the news and shared they were moving to North America. Since moving to LA, the couple has marked 2-year-old son Archie Harrison's birthday and welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana earlier this month. "To have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing," Harry raved in March while sharing the news they were expecting a daughter. "But to have a boy and then a girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we've got our family. We've got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great."

 

Also Read: Amid conflicts, Queen Elizabeth keeps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle close to her heart with THIS gesture

close