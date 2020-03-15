  1. Home
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set to visit UK with son Archie as they accept Queen's summer invite

If they do come to the UK, the visit will mark Archie's first visit to the country after his parents stepped down as senior royals and moved to Canada.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son is all set to reunite with his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth this summer as the couple have accepted the Queen's invitation to her summer residence at Balmoral Castle, her home in Scotland. According to a report in Sunday Times, Meghan and Harry plan to return to the UK sometime in summer with their son Archie to spend time with the Queen. If they do come to the UK, the visit will mark Archie's first visit to the country after his parents stepped down as senior royals and moved to Canada.

The report was confirmed by E!News source who said, "Harry and Meghan accepted the Queen's invitation to spend time with her at Balmoral in Scotland this summer. They plan to take Archie with them. Last year, they declined her invitation, which caused a bit of a stir, as they took Archie to Ibiza and to Elton John's (vacation home) in the south of France."

Apart from this trip, royal fans may also get to see Archie during Trooping the Colour parade which is held annually in June. As per Sunday Times, Meghan and Harry plan to return to London in June to attend the parade, which is also marked as a belated birthday celebration for the queen. 

The news comes just days after Meghan and Harry concluded their last round of engagements as 'senior royals'. While Meghan has headed back to Canada, Prince Harry is wrapping up work in the UK.

