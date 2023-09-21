Meghan Markle and Prince Harry show support for women by making impromptu cafe visit during her Germany trip

After their participation in the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ventured beyond the official engagements. Meghan, in a heartwarming gesture, paid a surprise visit to a community cafe in Düsseldorf, spreading warmth and hope among women and children.

A surprise visit with smiles

Pictures of the 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex graced the Instagram story of TrebeCafé, capturing moments of her interactions with community members. The cafe, dedicated to supporting homeless women and girls, shared snapshots of Meghan engaging with a young girl and sharing a laugh with a woman.

A touching encounter with impact

A spokesperson from TrebeCafé exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that Meghan's visit took place on September 13. During her visit, she engaged with both the staff and visitors whom the organization supports in their pursuit of a self-reliant life. The spokesperson expressed the astonishment of the young women at the unexpected celebrity visit, highlighting Meghan's willingness to connect.

Furthermore, Meghan participated in preparing lunch for the young women and their children, leaving an indelible mark of compassion. The spokesperson expressed their gratitude for the unique opportunity to welcome the Duchess.

Meghan's heartfelt visit came amidst her joint venture with Prince Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf. The Duke of Sussex, who founded the event in 2014 for wounded, sick, or injured service personnel and veterans, commenced the proceedings before Meghan's arrival. Their journey included attending various sporting events and celebrating Prince Harry's 39th birthday, fostering connections and joy along the way. The couple's participation in the closing ceremony brought the Games to an end, with Prince Harry acknowledging the profound impact of sport on recovery and the inspiration they had offered to millions worldwide through their actions during the week.

