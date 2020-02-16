Meghan Markle and Prince Harry snapped together for the first time in Canada as they return from US

Keeping a low-profile since their move to Canada, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not pictured together even once. But their latest pictures prove they are a happy lot.

It has been a few weeks since they moved to Canada, but it was only over the weekend that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted in the country together. Keeping a low-profile since their move, Meghan and Harry were not pictured together even once. While they were separately snapped, royal fans got to see the happy couple as they landed in a commercial flight at Victoria International Airport in British Columbia. Meghan and Harry reached Canada from US.

As per reports, the couple is busy carving out new business ventures. In exclusive photos shared by Daily Mail, Meghan and Harry were snapped stepping out of the flight as they carried their own luggage. While Meghan sported a white and blue striped shirt, jeans and black flats for their travels, while Harry wore gray half-zip sweater, jeans and gray sneakers. In stark contrast to their usual clothes, they looked comfortable in their casual attire.

Harry seemed to be in rather happy mood as he flashed his wide smile. Meghan was seen carrying a duffle bag and laptop, while Harry carried his cabin luggage. However, their son Archie was not to be seen around. As per Daily Mail, the couple were presumed to be in the US for business meetings.

Last month, Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family and will now work to become financially independent.

Read More