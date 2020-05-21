Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spend 'family' time with no work or calls on their 2nd wedding anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second wedding anniversary was a low key affair with no guests or paparazzi around. Read further to know how the power couple spent the day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never fail to grab attention on the internet for all the obvious reasons. The ex-royal couple left everyone in utter shock when they decided to step down as a royal family. They initially relocated from the United Kingdom to Canada and are currently residing in California. As of now, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex are staying at a luxurious mansion with all kinds of facilities owned by Tyler Perry which is situated at Beverly Hills.

19th May marks the second wedding anniversary of Meghan and Prince Harry and ardent fans of the popular couple are eager to know how they celebrated the special day. So, as expected, it was a kind of low key affair with no guests or paparazzi around because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. As revealed by a source close to them, they spent a quiet day together along with their son Archie and pet dogs.

The couple took the day off and got rid of all kinds of distractions including work, calls, and other stuff. Thus, they spent a quiet and peaceful family life together after a long time. A few days back, the couple had also celebrated the little munchkin Archie’s birthday by blowing up balloons and baking a strawberry and cream cake. If the latest rumours are to be believed, the couple has befriended popular singer Adele of Hello fame who reportedly lives nearby their current residence. They will be looking for a permanent space later once the lockdown period ends.

