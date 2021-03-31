Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprise teenage girl on Zoom meeting, send her a thoughtful gift.

As part of Women's History Month, Meghan and Harry joined hands with LA Works and "I Have a Dream" Foundation and agreed to mentor a teen girl.

Over a year after stepping back from royal duties, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to make a difference in the life of many young people through their various charities. The latest one was when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised a teenage girl during her online mentoring session. Meghan and Harry appeared on the teenage girl's screen when she logged in for her daily session and to their surprise, the teen recognised the couple immediately.

As part of Women's History Month, Meghan and Harry joined hands with LA Works and "I Have a Dream" Foundation and agreed to mentor a teen girl. The topic of discussion was not just academics but much beyond that. According to a report in People, the couple discussed 'life challenges' and 'acts of compassion' with the young girl.

LA Works Executive Director Deborah Brutchey told People that the teenager was quite ecstatic. "She had this moment of surprise and excitement when she got on the phone with the Duke and Duchess. She knew of them, she knew a lot — she had been following Meghan's story quite a bit, so she was very excited that she had the opportunity to speak with them."

Harry and Meghan inspired the girl immensely during their brief chat as they spoke about how to overcome challenges and staying true to oneself's values, the report revealed. That's not all, Meghan and Harry also noticed the girl's room had sunflower paintings during their call and thus later sent her a bunch of sunflowers along with an encouraging note.

The couple, who have moved to the US, are now expecting their second child after son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

