Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to team up on 'leadership and philanthropy' book as part of USD 20 million deal

In a recent report by Page Six, as part of their multimillion-dollar book contract, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will collaborate on a book about 'leadership.' Earlier, it was revealed that The Duke of Sussex has reportedly signed a USD 20 million book contract with Penguin Random House. Aside from Harry's highly-awaited biography, he and Meghan will also team up for a book on "leadership and philanthropy," according to a source.

The news comes just days after the Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry intends to write two memoirs, the second of which would be revealed only after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, passes away. A representative for the couple, however, informed Page Six that, contrary to "false media claims," Harry is working on just one book, which will be published by Penguin Random House in late 2022. Interestingly, according to the reports, Meghan may be on her way to writing her own sensational memoir, following in the footsteps of her husband. One source who knows the pair told Page Six, "With such a steady drumbeat of all the Harry announcements, you have to imagine that the Meghan dial is going to be dialed up."

The source further added, "One can only think that she would absolutely write a memoir — she has been outspoken to those who know her about her political aspirations in the future."

Following the publication of her children's book The Bench by Penguin Random House, Markle is already a successful author. The children's book, on the other hand, was part of a 2019 contract rather than a new one. Apart from The Duke's memoir, Harry and Markle have not announced any further publications.

