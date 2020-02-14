Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Stanford University to discuss a future project

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Stanford University to brainstorm ideas for a future project with the professors. Read on to know more.

After splitting with the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking forward to creating their own charitable organization and they decided to go back to school. According to a report by Today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Stanford University to discuss their future project with the professors and various other academics. The two sat with the experts for several hours, brainstorming ideas. Reportedly, the couple flew to Palo Alto via a commercial flight from Alaska and were greeted by school President Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

The two had earlier shared that they wanted to establish a new charitable entity. On the community page of their website, Meghan and Harry had mentioned that their organisation will try to come up with a solution the world needs. Meanwhile, now that they have successfully put some distance between them and the royal family, the two are also working on becoming financially independent. According to a report by CNBC Harry and Meghan are in talks with financial giant Goldman Sach to be featured as a guest speaker for the Talks at GS interview series.

The interview series which has featured various celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, David Beckham, and Mark Cuban, is released on YouTube and Spotify. A source told E News that while they haven’t reached a deal yet, Harry has been in discussion with the banking giant. Earlier this month, the two were the keynote speakers at a summit in Miami. It was their first event in the USA and their first joint appearance since their split from the royal family in England. The couple came through a private entrance and Prince Harry even gave a speech at the event.

