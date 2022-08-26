Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome a new canine member to their family

Recently, it was reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have adopted a new canine friend. The couple as of late brought home a beagle rescued from a testing laboratory. They named the dog Momma Mia, it was one of the 4,000 beagles seized by authorities from a testing lab that was shut down last month due to numerous animal-welfare violations.

It was discovered that the Envigo plant kept the puppies it supplied for use in biotech and pharmaceutical research in terrible conditions. A large number of dogs were discovered to be underweight and confined in cages where food scraps and faeces were heaped up. The facility had more than 300 puppy deaths between January and July last year. An animal rights lawyer, Shannon Keith, informed the LA Times that she was contacted by an unknown number and did not have any idea who was calling.

"She calls on my cell with no Caller ID and says, ‘Hey Shannon, this is Meghan,'" the activist recalled. Shannon continued, per Page Six, "We talked for 30 minutes, and I thought, ‘Is this Megan Fox?'” She didn't learn who the mysterious caller was until the royal couple paid a low-key visit to view the dogs at a home in San Fernando Valley. The pair was escorted by two security officers, and no pictures were taken. According to Keith, Markle chose to help an older dog, given that Mia is 7 years old, instead of adopting puppies like the majority of people do.

The activist recounted that as Meghan held up Mia, she said, "'We’re adopting her. She was like, ‘No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy … We want ones we can help, who are older.'"

