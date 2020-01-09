Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will 'work to become financially independent'; Here's how they plan to do it

With this new change, Meghan and Harry revealed they will not be accepting the funds via the Sovereign Grant. Read on to know more.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive decision to break away as 'senior' members of the royal family came as a rude shock to netizens and fans of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also announced their intention to work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. Along with their statement, Meghan and Harry also released a detailed Q&A on their website which answers almost every question you can possibly think of. As they prepare to take on their new 'progressive' roles, Harry and Meghan have revealed how they plan to become financial independent.

For the unversed, the power couple are forbidden from earning an income currently under the monarchy structure. With this new change, Meghan and Harry revealed they will not be accepting the funds via the Sovereign Grant which is “the annual funding mechanism of the monarchy that covers the work of the Royal Family in support of HM The Queen including expenses to maintain official residences and workspaces."

In 2019, the Sovereign Grant reportedly covered around five percent of the cost of The Duke and Duchess’ official office expenses. When it comes to their private trips and events, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have clarified that all of it is carried out at their own expense.

So how exactly do Meghan and Harry plan on making a financial independent transition?

As per reports, Meghan's worth, prior to marrying Prince Harry, was around USD 5 million. CNN quoted royal biographer Penny Junor saying that it was possible that Meghan might revive her acting career, given the demand and fees she could command. The power couple revealed in their statement that they will be balancing their time as a family between the UK and North America.

When it comes to Harry, the Duke's personal wealth is estimated to be around USD 40 million. This includes his income from the Duchy of Cornwall as well as the several millions he has inherited from Queen Elizabeth. It is also reported that Harry's late mother Princess Diana left him a few millions as trust money.

