Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wish to rekindle broken ties with Royal Family by moving to UK? Find out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been infamously living apart from royal relatives for the last two years. The couple has been on a roll putting out one project after another discussing the kind of relationships they fostered while living in the palace. But now new sources have come out revealing what the duo might be on their way to rekindle with their family. Here's what we know.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may return to UK to be near Royals?

According to an insider that talked to a British weekly magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly considering "renting an apartment at Kensington Palace" in London. They see it as a step towards repairing their relationships with the Royal Family. Despite their willingness to mend ties, the insider revealed that "Harry doesn’t want to become a prisoner of the Royal Palace."

The couple is focused on maintaining a sense of balance in their lives and safeguarding their mental well-being while also keeping some distance from the high-profile Royal Family. The source explained that the couple is "offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves." Allegedly this is to indicate to Prince William, that the duo are ready to work on their ties with their family, as well as are keen to return.

But it might not be all that easy, according to Tom Bower, a Royal Expert. He doesn't believe that the two "can come back," since their return can cause more damage than good for the British Royals. Bower also pointed out the lack of connection between Markle, and Kate Middleton & Prince William. He added, "I would imagine the last thing she'd want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace."

Trouble in paradise for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

As per the magazine's report, the estranged couple is apparently grappling with a "crisis of identity, a crisis of purpose, and a crisis of finance," as indicated by Bower. These factors could be influencing their contemplation of a potential return. Despite the tense relationship between Middleton and Markle, the Princess of Wales reportedly had empathized with how Harry was ostracized from the British monarchy.

Meanwhile, there have been rumors going around that Meghan and Harry are currently in a rough patch in their marriage, a report had previously gone as far as to say that the two were even considering divorce.

