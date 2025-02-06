Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2023 Christmas Card Had An UNSEEN Photo of Archie and Lilibet? Here's What We Know

A new family picture featuring Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has surfaced on the internet thanks to eagle-eyed fans. Nearly two months after Architectural Digest shared a look inside Gloria Steinem’s NYC home, people realized that a previously unseen photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s family was displayed on a side table. The black-and-white image showed the family of four smiling while lying in the grass with their heads together.

The photo was part of a private holiday card that the couple sent to their close friends and family in 2023. The Duchess and Steinem are friends, and the latter told People in 2022 that Meghan was “smart and funny and devoted to social issues.”

Meghan, 43, and Harry, 40, also sent two separate Christmas cards in 2024. In addition to a private one for family and friends, which has not surfaced publicly, they released a holiday greeting card featuring six photos. Five of the snaps highlighted their public work throughout 2024, showing their tours in Nigeria and Colombia, along with one new family photo. The photo showed Prince Archie, 5, Princess Lilibet, 3, and their dogs, Guy, Pula, and Mia.

The picture showed both children sporting red hair like their dad, seen from behind as they excitedly ran toward their parents.

While Archie and Lili have appeared in stills shared with the public before, including in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the frames are often careful not to reveal their faces. Meghan and Prince Harry have made a point to keep their children’s lives private to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats.

Harry apparently wants the kids to lead as normal a life as possible. As a dad, he is also determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself, according to a friend’s statement to People. The latter assertion was made in reference to Princess Diana, who passed away in a car accident while being chased by paparazzi.