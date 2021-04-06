Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions to create docuseries on Invictus Games for Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just revealed what their first project with Netflix is going to be! Scroll down to see what it is.

Former Duke and Duchess of Sussex--Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first project with streaming giant Netflix will focus on one of the royals' most passionate causes. The Invictus Games, the Paralympics-style competition for wounded service personnel and veterans founded by Harry in 2014, announced Tuesday via People magazine that the couple's Archewell Productions are creating a docuseries for Netflix on the event. Heart of Invictus, the project's working title, will follow athletes as they prepare for the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, now set to take place in 2022.

"Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve," Prince Harry said in a statement. "This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year." He added, "As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service." Oscar-winning British director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara are set to lead the project. In addition to executive producing Heart of Invictus, Prince Harry will also appear on camera in the docuseries.

"The multi-episode series will join the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope. The series will also follow the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games, postponed until next Spring, and as they partner with each nation's team to support their competitors over the coming year," according to the project's press release.

