Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Canadian holiday was made possible by THIS musician; Find Out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to return home to the UK from their Canada holiday and it was arranged by someone famous. For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on six-week long break and took some time out to spend quality time with their son Archie Harrison as well as Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. Under a heavy blanket of security, Meghan and Harry managed to enjoy their holiday on Canada's Vancouver Island with the perfect sea-facing mansion that definitely cost them a bomb.

While the price was not a hindrance, Meghan and Harry's vacation was made possible because of the secluded mansion they had to themselves. Now, a latest report in DailyMail reveals that Meghan and Harry's vacation was possible due to some help from Canadian musician David Foster.

Turns out, the massive USD 14 million home is owned by one of David's friends and the musician helped Meghan and Harry secure it for their break. He said, "I felt honoured that I was able to help Meghan there, because I’m a Canadian and we’re a commonwealth country, we’re the Crown’s. It’s important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment. I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off."

Foster added, "The owner has allowed this to happen through me, and I was happy to facilitate. I don’t know what their next plans are, but I know that it was reinvigorating for them to spend some downtime. This is a great testament to my hometown of Victoria that they were able to go under the radar for so long." Well, from baby Archie and Harry's latest picture it definitely looks like the family had a great time.

