Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Colombia Tour Sparks Controversy Over $2 Million Security Bill

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently wrapped up a four-day visit to Columbia. This trip was organized by the country’s vice president, Francia Márquez. They went there to promote their charitable causes and celebrate Afro-Columbian culture. While the visit was meant to be positive, it quickly became controversial. The reason?

Reports claim that Meghan and Harry’s visit to Columbia cost a $2 million security bill. This hefty amount has initiated a debate, especially in a country facing economic challenges. Many are now questioning whether the cost was worth it or not. Let’s take a closer look at Meghan and Harry’s trip to Columbia.

High-security costs raise eyebrows

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Columbia with heavy security. They were protected by at least 16 armed police vehicles and a team of officers and soldiers. In Bogotá, where security is often a concern, roads were blocked off, and the couple was escorted with a bulletproof briefcase. A member also carried a folding shield at each event.

While the security was necessary, it was expensive. The Columbian government spent $1.95 million on these arrangements. Now, as this report is doing the rounds on social media, people are criticizing it. This is making more of an impact because, currently, Columbia is going through economic challenges.

Criticism over timing and priorities

The timing of the visit has also come under scrutiny. Critics have pointed out that Prince Harry, who has been vocal about his family’s safety, refused to bring Meghan to the UK due to security reasons. Yet, they chose to visit Columbia, a country with its own security challenges. This thing has led to a backlash, with some questioning Meghan and Harry’s priorities.

Andrés Escobar, a council member from Cali, didn’t hold back in his criticism. He voiced his frustration on social media, calling the tour “handing over our resources in exchange for smoke and mirrors.”

Escobar argued that the nearly $2 million spent on the couple’s security could have been used for more pressing needs in Columbia. He claimed that the money could have expanded children’s canteens, paid community mothers’ salaries, and provided seed capital for Afro-Columbian communities of refurbished sports venues. But instead of all this, the government spent “taxes on rich white people for the photo and the social chronicle.”

Political implications of the visit

The visit also had political undertones. Vice President Francia Márquez, who invited the Sussexes, is facing pressure in Columbia due to scandals and corruption in the government. Some people think inviting Meghan and Harry was a way to distract from these issues. This might have also helped Márquez improve her image.

People have also claimed that Márquez is more focused on promoting herself than on real diplomatic efforts. Political scientist Mónica Pachón said that Márquez’s was likely more about getting media attention than building important international bonds. She pointed out that Márquez is not closely connected to President Gustavo Petro. And she might have wanted the visit to help boost her reputation during a tough time in office.

The political context

President Gustavo Petro’s administration has been under pressure because of scandals and corruption claims. His time in office has been tough, with investigations into misused funds and money laundering involving his son. These issues have even led to a drop in Petro’s approval ratings and increased public frustration.

And, in this situation, inviting Meghan and Harry could be a way to divert the focus from these issues. Although the visit was aimed at promoting Colombia, it also highlighted the country’s political and economic struggles.

A pattern of controversy

British royals and commentators also criticized Meghan and Harry’s trip to Columbia. Some think they’re trying to stay popular with these tours. Others feel they are going too far as non-working royals.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced backlash before for their tours. Their recent trip to Nigeria also faced criticism over the high cost of their security. And as they continue their global philanthropy, they might need to address concerns about the financial impacts of their visits.

