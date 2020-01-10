Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Madame Tussauds wax statue shifted away from family amid #Megxit drama

With many encouraging Meghan and Harry's decision, the backlash faced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was considerably higher.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stirred up the world media in a way no royal has in recent times. With their latest announcement to step back from their senior role as royal family members, #Megxit trended all day on social media. With many encouraging Meghan and Harry's decision, the backlash faced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was considerably higher. Even more, after a statement from Queen Elizabeth stated that these were 'complicated issues'. The statement also revealed that "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage".

Meghan and Harry's decision saw some immediate changes, one of them being at the Madame Tussauds in London. Reacting to their controversial news, the world famous wax museum moved away Meghan and Harry's wax figures away from the royal family. The couple's statues were earlier placed to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Tweeting a picture of the same, Madame Tussauds captioned it, "We’ve got to respect their wishes #Megxit." Check out the tweet below:

We’ve got to respect their wishes #Megxit pic.twitter.com/mb936VcqRd — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) January 9, 2020

In a shocking statement on 8 January 2020, Meghan and Harry said, "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

Read Meghan and Harry's full statement below:

Read More