Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Montecito home hotbed for intruders? Police called 9 times in last 9 months

It has been almost a year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their royal life in the UK behind and moved to the US. The couple live in California's upscale locality Montecito with several Hollywood personalities as their neighbours. However, unlike other celebrity homes in the area, Meghan and Harry's bed seems to have become a hotbed for intruders. According to latest reports, the Montecito police have been called to the couple's home at least 9 times in the last 9 months.

According to details obtained under Freedom of Information laws by the PA news agency, cops have been alerted several times for various reasons. In July 2020, law enforcement officers were called four times to the celebrity-populated neighborhood. Of the four times, 3 were for 'alarm activations' and once via phone request.

Then in the following month, cops were alerted about a “miscellaneous priority incident". Two more cases of alarm activations took place in the month of November 2020 and February 2021. However, the scariest incident took place when an intruder entered the property on Christmas eve.

According to a TMZ report last month, a 37-year-old man named Nickolas Brooks was warned after he trespassed the couple's home on Christmas Eve. However, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officers let Brooks off with a warning. However, that did not faze him as he reportedly trespassed the Duke and Duchess' Montecito home once more on 26 December, 2020. He was later arrested by the cops.

In fact, in his chat with Oprah, Prince Harry had also addressed of how he was stripped off his security and he had to taken on streaming deals with Spotify and Netflix to provide security for his family.

Looks like Meghan and Harry may soon have to beef up security at their new home.

