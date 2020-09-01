  1. Home
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's neighbours in Montecito are annoyed for THIS reason

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently moved into their Montecito mansion. While fans are eager to catch a glimpse of the couple, their neighbours are reportedly annoyed.
It has not even been a month since the news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shifting into their Montecito mansion made the headlines. The former royal couple, who left the UK earlier this year, was in Canada for a while before they shifted base to Los Angeles. After spending the lockdown in LA and house hunting, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex found their abode in the Santa Barbara area. While Harry and Meghan are opting to stay out of the limelight, the paparazzi aren't playing along.

It is reported that paparazzi are on a constant lookout, even from the sky via drones and helicopters, to catch a glimpse of Meghan and Harry. It is now claimed that the neighbours are annoyed by the constant hovering of papz in the locality. According to TMZ, residents of Montecito (a small town outside Santa Barbara) are not happy with the rise of paparazzi, helicopters, and tourists in the region. 

The couple hasn't even been spotted in the public yet but their "mere presence is driving folks wild" due to helicopters circling around the neighborhood up to four times a day. The international report also states that "most locals" are "super annoyed" and "tell us they want the paps to give it a rest, because they feel things are getting to the point where everyone's privacy is being compromised."

It seems likely that Meghan and Harry are as frustrated as the locals with unwanted attention. It's time the paparazzi left the couple alone and give them some privacy. Don't you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

