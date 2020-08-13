Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new book worsens Duke's relationship with Prince William?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new book hit the shelves this week. While the book is making the expected noise, sources revealed the impact it has had on Prince William and Harry's relationship.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new book, Finding Freedom, hit the shelf this week. The explosive book revealed intricate details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with each other, the royal family, and the events leading up to their current situation. The book covered everything from Meghan and Harry's wedding, welcoming their baby and stepping down as senior members of the family. While the juicy insights have left tongues wagging, a source claims that the book has impacted Harry and William's relationship.

While there were already reports about the siblings' bruised relationship, an insider informed Us Weekly that the book has made the situation between the royal brothers "worse". The grapevine claims that the brothers continue to have issues. However, the source assures that William and Harry “are working on getting their relationship back on track.”

While the siblings continue to work things out, the new book has made some jaw-dropping revelations. While the spotlight was previously on Kate Middleton and Meghan's relationship, courtesy the excerpt released a few weeks ago, the book shifted gears to Pippa Middleton and Princess Eugenie. The book claimed that Kate's sister was reluctant to invite Meghan to her wedding for the fear that her attendance with Harry would steal the spotlight from the wedding.

"The media frenzy that followed their every move made them somewhat of a reluctant addition to the guest list for Pippa Middleton’s vows on May 20, 2017. Both the bride and her mom, Carole, privately harbored concerns that the American actress’s presence alongside [Prince] Harry might overshadow the main event," the book claimed.

Given the media attention, especially a report comparing Meghan and Pippa, Meghan pulled out of the ceremony but sneaked into Pippa's wedding reception. Read all about it here: Meghan Markle pulled out of Pippa Middleton's ceremony for THIS report but snuck into the wedding reception

As for Eugenie, the book claimed that the royal family member wasn't happy that Meghan and Harry announced that the Duchess was pregnant at her wedding. "It did not go down particularly well with Eugenie, who, a source said, told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news," the book claimed, as per People.

While the details in the book have readers wondering if Meghan and Harry contributed, the Sussexes issued a statement a few days ago distancing themselves from the book. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting," the statement read.

"Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Taking to Twitter, Omid echoed the same statements as the Sussexes when he addressed questions about Meghan and Harry's involvement in the book. He tweeted, "Let’s make one thing clear: There’s a huge difference between exchanging a few words with a member of the Royal Family on an official engagement or tour to actually interviewing them. The amount of nonsense doing the rounds right now is unreal," he said.

Let’s make one thing clear: There’s a huge difference between exchanging a few words with a member of the Royal Family on an official engagement or tour to actually interviewing them. The amount of nonsense doing the rounds right now is unreal. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 12, 2020

Apart from Pippa and Eugenie, the book also gave readers a glimpse at the Queen's royal classes with Meghan, addressed the reports about Meghan's wedding tiara, Archie's nanny being fired within two days of her appointment and more. Read about the biggest highlights here: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new book REVEALS Queen's royal lessons, Duchess' unusual gift to William & more

While book continues to make the noise, Meghan and Harry secretly bought their new house in the US and moved into the house last month. Reports reveal that the plush property is close to Hollywood biggies Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres' homes. Check out the jaw-dropping amenities of Meghan and Harry's USD 14.65 million home here: Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's USD 14.65 million estate situated near Oprah & Ellen DeGeneres' homes

Share your comment ×