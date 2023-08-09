Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new film to compete with Margot Robbie's Barbie? Here's what EXPERTS say

Watch out Barbie, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry are coming for your crown! Margot Robbie Starerr has seen a phenomenal response from the audience, helping it join the coveted Billion dollar club. Now reportedly Markle and her husband's first film can potentially give the Greta Gerwig directorial a run for its money. Here's what the experts had to say.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first film set to compete with Barbie?

According to an expert that talked to The Express, the £100 million agreement between Netflix and the couple is poised to make a rememberable impact on the film industry, with the potential of extending beyond the OTT platform and even making its way to theaters. The upcoming project is said to be adapted from the bestselling book Meet Me At The Lake, authored by Carley Fortune. According to the report, the couple has invested a substantial £3 million in securing the film rights. The novel has earned many accolades and is critically acclaimed, with an impressive 37,000 copies sold in its initial week alone.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry film to reach new heights

PR specialist Mayah Riaz stated to Express that the upcoming film by the former royals has the potential to achieve the same level of popularity as their documentary series. She commented, “Harry and Meghan are no strangers to attracting millions of eyes upon what they do and this will be no different. I believe the film could hit record numbers in the first week at the box office." The specialist believes that while their new project might not surpass Greta Gerwig's hit in terms of earnings, reportedly it could come very close. The sentimental melodrama is going to differ greatly from the vibrant spectacle created by Robbie and Ryan Gosling which crossed the $1 billion mark in global box office revenue.

Meanwhile, in the novel the duo acquired the right to revolves around two individuals who find love in their thirties, each dealing with their own individual challenges. Notably, the storyline delves into the psychological aftermath of losing a parent in a car accident, a theme that could resonate with the audience due to Harry's own experience of trauma following Princess Diana's tragic death in a car crash back in 1997.

