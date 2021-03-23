Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's rep clarifies about couple's 'secret marriage' 3 days before royal wedding.

The validity of this secret wedding further seemed questionable as a former clerk at the Faculty Office in the UK told The Sun this week that Meghan Markle was "clearly misinformed".

Weeks after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, it continues to make headlines. One of the many big revelations that came to light during this was the Duchess of Sussex revealing to Oprah that three days before the royal wedding, the couple exchanged vows in the backyard.

Meghan had said, "You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury." However, there has been much furore over this as several publications reported that UK requires at least two wtinesses present for an official wedding.

The validity of this secret wedding further seemed questionable as a former clerk at the Faculty Office in the UK told The Sun this week that Meghan was "clearly misinformed" about the exchange of vows.

Now, Meghan and Harry's spokesperson has clarified the air and confirmed that it was only an 'exchange of personal vows' and more like a spiritual wedding. The spokesperson told The Daily Beast that “the couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.”

Regarding the couple's vow exchange, the former clerk had earlier told The Sun, "I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Special License I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognized by the Church of England and the law.”

ALSO READ: Prince William in disagreement with Prince Harry’s comments on Oprah interview? Former isn’t ‘trapped’?

Share your comment ×