Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie is already on his feet while Duke & Duchess still house hunting

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reporting still hunting for a permanent residential address while their son Archie continues to achieve milestones.

It has been over three months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the US. The couple, along with their son Archie, has been living in Los Angeles for a while now. Given the COVID-19 lockdown, the duo has been indoors mostly with the paparazzi spotting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping out a handful of times. We also got a glimpse of Archie on his birthday. Now, a new report has revealed a few new updates about Meghan, Harry, and Archie.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that Archie is "just about walking." Nicholl said, "I think he is just about walking. He's a very happy little boy, he's loving life in L.A." She added, "They really do love that family time and they've had a lot of that recently. They both feel very grateful for that time they've had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones."

The couple has made Tyler Perry's house their humble abode since they moved to LA. However, it has been revealed that it isn't their permanent home. Nicholl confessed Meghan and Harry are still house hunting. "I'm told they haven't found their forever home yet, they're still looking," she said.

The new updates come as Meghan and Harry officially closed down their charity, SussexRoyal. People magazine has confirmed that Meghan and Harry have filed for relevant paperwork with the U.K. authorities. While they have closed their royal charity, they will be focusing on their new philanthropic organisation called Archewell. The couple had announced the charity back in April. The name, which is also a nod to Archie, blends "an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon," they explained in a statement back then.

