Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie to take his first steps soon; Deets Inside

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie was missing from the couple's final leg of royal engagements. As per reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's little one is doing good and is trying to pick himself up.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been tight-lipped about their son Archie Harrison. The adorable munchkin was missing from couple's farewell tour. Meghan and Harry chose to leave Archie behind in Canada with the former Suits actress's best friend Jessica Mulroney. But she did mention Archie in a passing statement during one of the royal engagements. As Archie's first birthday approaches, a source has now revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's little one is on the move, at least in their home.

Sources informed People magazine that Archie is holding on to things and picking himself. "He's grabbing onto things and picking himself up. He's starting to have moment, which is really exciting," the insider revealed. It wouldn't be long before Archie would be taking his first steps.

The grapevine also informed the outlet that the couple FaceTimed with Archie every day during their stay in the UK. The report reveals the doting parents chose to keep Archie in Canada due to the Coronavirus fear. A source previously informed royal expert Katie Nicholl that Meghan was eager to return to Vancouver for she wanted to be by Archie's side. She told Entertainment Tonight, "My sources tell me that Meghan is keen, understandably, to get back to [son] Archie, who they left behind with Jessica Mulroney and their nanny in Canada."

