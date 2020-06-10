  1. Home
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie is talking and his first FOUR words will surprise you

According to a latest report, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison has learned a few other words and also has some favourite games.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison is already a year old and has been accomplishing great new milestones. In his birthday video, back in May, we learned that the toddler could call out Harry as 'Dada' and now looks like the young one has picked up a few more words since then. According to a recent report in Us Weekly, Archie has learned a few other words and is saying it out loud. 

A source told the portal, "He’s saying a few words, like ‘Dada,’ ‘Mama,’ ‘book,’ and ‘dog'." Well, Archie seems to already be a book-lover since in his birthday video we could see Meghan reading out to her son. The source added that Archie also has some favourite games. "He loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks," the source revealed. While the words 'mama' and 'dada' come as no surprise, the words 'book' and 'dog' are definitely attention worthy. 

On Archie's first birthday this year, a clip of Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! book to Archie was shared on Save The Children UK Twitter handle and went viral in no time. This is probably how Archie seems to have picked up the word 'book' since his parents engage him in a lot of reading. As for 'dog', the family has two dogs -- Guy the beagle and a black Labrador who Archie simply adores. 

Archie's birthday video was captured by Harry, and the toddler is beaming with a smile while Meghan shows him photos and reads the story out to him. In the video, Meghan also revealed Archie's nickname as she said, "Let's go to the next page, look Arch." 

