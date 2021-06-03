Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's top predicted baby girl name has a BIG historical significance

According to the report, the top predicted name -- Phillipa for Meghan and Harry's girl child won't just be a tribute to Prince Philip but also has a historical significance.

Last month, we told you how bookies in the US had started betting on name predictions for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's soon-to-arrive baby girl. While there were several options, a few stood out and emerged as clear favourites. UK gambling site Ladbrokes begun name predictions last month and oddsmakers predicted that the couple might pay tribute to one royal family member when they pick their daughter's name.

One of the top choices that seems to have emerged is Philippa, after Prince Harry’s late grandfather, Prince Philip. The name has 3/1 odds of being chosen. Now, a latest report in People reveals that the name Phillipa is special for multiple reasons. According to the report, the name Phillipa won't just be a tribute to Prince Philip but also has a historical significance.

Turns out, the name would also honour Philippa of Hainault, the wife of King Edward III and the first Black queen of England. Philippa of Hainault is of Black Moorish ancestry and lived in England in the 1300s. She was widely known for her gentle and compassionate outlook towards the people.

As per history records, she was also famous for getting her husband in 1347 to spare the lives of the Burghers of Calais, whom he had planned to execute. Phillipa of Hainault died in Windsor Castle in 1369 and is buried at the Westminster Abbey, where several royal weddings like those of Princess Diana, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have taken place over the years.

Meghan Markle, who is the first mixed-race member of the royal family, may pay an ode to her heritage when she names her daughter.

