Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding photographer dishes out details on 'no kissing' policy for photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took the world media by storm when they got married and stepped into the royal household as a couple. Since their wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken on their royal duties seriously and also started their charities to support initiatives of their own interest. Their wedding was one of the most watched televised events worldwide and their official wedding photos also took social media by storm.

Now, Meghan and Harry's official wedding photographer has dished out some never before heard details about the couple. British fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski revealed how there was a strict 'no-kissing' policy as per royal protocol. Speaking to The Standard, Alexi said, "There are definitely boundaries. You can’t have them kissing, you can’t have them screaming and running through the garden and obviously you have to see the ring."

He also revealed that the couple' s magical wedding portrait was shot only in a three-minute window frame. Recalling their shot at the rose graden Alexi said, "The Palace official was looking at me saying ‘we’re going to have to turn around soon’ and I was like OK, OK ‘just sit down on these stairs.’ And they literally just sort of slumped down, laughing. Sort of looking at each other going ‘oh my god, we’re married’."

The photographer also recalled his first meeting with Meghan and Harry saying that were obvious sparks between the adorable couple. Alexi revealed, "He would be talking and she would look at him, she’d be smiling at what he said and then he’d look at her and there’d be this spark between them. I get tingles just thinking about it. They were a young couple in love and it was so cute."

